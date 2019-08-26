Online dating is the new normal, but getting to know a partner at work has many advantages.

There are many benefits to living near to a world-class teaching hospital — the time the paediatric team at St Mary's in west London saved my 17-month-old daughter's life certainly springs to mind.

Since then, my affection for National Health Service staff has been increased by eavesdropping. My journey to work goes through Paddington station, allowing me to overhear the St Mary's trainee and junior doctors discussing their love life.

I'm not planning to make my fortune writing a medical Mills & Boon

