Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Best books of 2020: Sport

2 minutes to read

Check out some of the best books on sport to be released this year. Photo / 123RF

Financial Times
By: Simon Kuper

Simon Kuper selects his must-read titles.

One Life, by Megan Rapinoe and Emma Brockes
The US soccer player Rapinoe talks about much more than soccer. A lesbian raised in a small conservative town in California, her