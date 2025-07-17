United plans to resume Newark-Tel Aviv service on July 21, citing eased geopolitical concerns. Photo / Getty Images

United Airlines has reported a drop in second-quarter profits on higher costs and predicted a rise in travel as geopolitical worries ease.

The carrier, which was forced to scale back operations at its New York-area hub for part of the quarter because of air traffic control problems, said it saw an increase in bookings in early July and attributed the improvement to “less geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty”.

While revenues edged up 1.7% in the first quarter to US$15.2 billion ($25.5b) compared with the year-ago period, profits fell 26.4% to US$973 million ($1.6b).

United had higher salary costs compared with the year-ago period. The carrier also accounted for US$561m in one-time costs, in connection with a tentative labour agreement with its flight attendants union.

United pointed to a turnaround in its performance at Newark, New Jersey after problems with the airport’s air traffic operation led to delays and flight cancellations throughout much of May.