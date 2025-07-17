United plans to resume Newark-Tel Aviv service on July 21, citing eased geopolitical concerns. Photo / Getty Images
United Airlines has reported a drop in second-quarter profits on higher costs and predicted a rise in travel as geopolitical worries ease.
The carrier, which was forced to scale back operations at its New York-area hub for part of the quarter because of air traffic control problems, said it sawan increase in bookings in early July and attributed the improvement to “less geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty”.
While revenues edged up 1.7% in the first quarter to US$15.2 billion ($25.5b) compared with the year-ago period, profits fell 26.4% to US$973 million ($1.6b).
United had higher salary costs compared with the year-ago period. The carrier also accounted for US$561m in one-time costs, in connection with a tentative labour agreement with its flight attendants union.
United pointed to a turnaround in its performance at Newark, New Jersey after problems with the airport’s air traffic operation led to delays and flight cancellations throughout much of May.
United’s operation at Newark “led all other major airlines in on-time performance and lowest seat cancellation rate at all New York City area airports”, United said in its press release.
United plans to resume service between its Newark hub and Tel Aviv, Israel on July 21, after suspending service because of the Israel-Iran war.
“United saw a positive shift in demand beginning in early July, and, like 2024, anticipates another inflection in industry supply in mid-August,” United CEO Scott Kirby said. “The world is less uncertain today than it was during the first six months of 2025 and that gives us confidence about a strong finish to the year.”
United projected full-year 2025 profits of between US$9 and US$11 per share. Those figures are about US$2 above the range of its “recessionary environment” forecast from April, but about US$2.50 per share below the “stable environment” projection.
Shares in United fell 1.5% in after-hours trading.