It said it was also seeking accurate timeframes for engine returns.

“These discussions continue to be complicated, but Air New Zealand is exploring all possible avenues to ensure a fair outcome.”

Previously, the compensation framework included flexibility that allowed certain unusable engines to be treated as “unserviceable” for the purposes of compensation.

That short-term flexibility had now ended, the airlines said.

“As engine manufacturer compensation is based on the number of unserviceable engines, rather than the number of grounded aircraft, compensation received may not directly reflect the total number of aircraft on the ground,” the airline said today.

The airline expected compensation recognised in the second half to be about $35 million to $40m.

“This is substantially lower than the $94 million recognised in the first half, noting that approximately $30 million of the first half compensation related to a one-off settlement for other periods.”

The airline also updated the market on some other trading conditions.

“While Air New Zealand is currently benefiting from lower fuel prices, its operations remain configured to operate around eight to 10 more jet aircraft than are presently available,” it said.

“Adjusting the business to reflect fewer aircraft in the short-term introduces considerable complexity, especially as engines begin returning to service and capacity ramps up again.”

The airline said recent US tariff announcements added uncertainty to the broader demand environment.

“While no material changes in bookings or cargo have been observed, the company is closely monitoring the situation.”

Air New Zealand now expected earnings before tax for the 2025 financial year to be $150m to $190m.

“The range also assumes fuel at US$81 per barrel for the remainder of the financial year.”

That is down on its 2024 financial year where its underlying profit was $222m.