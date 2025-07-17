Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lower Hutt restaurant Well Sushi fined $30,000 for exploiting vulnerable migrant worker

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Government pulls the plug on open-plan classrooms and Oranga Tamariki decides to not publicise reoffending from youth in bootcamps planned for next year. Video / Herald NOW

A Lower Hutt sushi restaurant has been fined $30,000 for exploiting a vulnerable migrant worker who was owed more than $50,000 in wage arrears.

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) had previously ordered Well Sushi to pay the former employee, who was on a work visa sponsored by the restaurant, $53,940

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save