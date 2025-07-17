Government pulls the plug on open-plan classrooms and Oranga Tamariki decides to not publicise reoffending from youth in bootcamps planned for next year. Video / Herald NOW

A Lower Hutt sushi restaurant has been fined $30,000 for exploiting a vulnerable migrant worker who was owed more than $50,000 in wage arrears.

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) had previously ordered Well Sushi to pay the former employee, who was on a work visa sponsored by the restaurant, $53,940 in unpaid wages.

Well Sushi was found to have breached multiple employment standards including failing to keep accurate wage and time records, not paying the minimum wage or full annual holiday entitlements and not paying sick leave when taken.

Though the wages have since been paid, the ERA said engaging in a settlement process does not achieve the objective of deterrence.

“Well Sushi’s conduct fell below the minimum standards of good faith, mutual trust and confidence,” said ERA member Davinia Tan.