Kiwi who stole $23.5m in gold and silver from his 90-year-old dad is sent to jail in US

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Michael Reps was sentenced on Monday at a courthouse in Lincoln County, Wyoming. Photo composite / Sam Hurley, Dean Purcell

A former New Zealand company director has been sent to prison in Wyoming after reportedly stealing millions of dollars of precious metals from his elderly father.

Michael Reps earned infamy in New Zealand for financial register misuse, and a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) lawyer called him a “gun for hire”.

