Kiwi who stole $23.5m in gold and silver from his 90-year-old dad is sent to jail in US

Michael Reps was sentenced on Monday at a courthouse in Lincoln County, Wyoming. Photo composite / Sam Hurley, Dean Purcell

A former New Zealand company director has been sent to prison in Wyoming after reportedly stealing millions of dollars of precious metals from his elderly father.

Michael Reps earned infamy in New Zealand for financial register misuse, and a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) lawyer called him a “gun for hire”.

But now he faces at least four years in a Wyoming prison after pilfering millions in precious metals from his dad, according to Cowboy State Daily in the United States.

“It’s difficult to pinpoint the total value of the theft because of fluctuating precious metal prices, though early investigative reports placed it at around US$14 million [NZ$23.5m],” the news outlet reported.

“Reps pleaded no contest to one count of felony theft in April and accepted a plea agreement limiting his potential prison term to four and a half years.”