“This decision cuts the cost for businesses accepting payments made through credit cards and foreign-issued cards, which are often the most expensive for businesses to accept.
“We expect our latest decision to see the average small business save around $500 each year in lower fees. Individual businesses could save more or less, depending on the mix of transactions they accept.”
Consumers can expect these cost savings to flow through to fewer and lower surcharges, the commission said.
“We’ll be exploring what regulation may be needed to address excessive surcharging, which we consider to be anything more than the cost businesses face to accept Visa and Mastercard payments.”
Small said the commission was careful to balance lower costs for merchants with keeping incentives for new fintechs to innovate and challenge the established incumbents.
“That meant leaving enough money in the system to keep it competitive and safe from fraud and scams over the long term.”
The commission expects payment providers to support businesses to understand their costs when accepting these payment types, so surcharges accurately reflect any costs.
However, the commission decided not to regulate the fees for commercial credit card or prepaid debit card payments.
“We’re looking to understand more before deciding if these payment types should be regulated,” Small said.
Speaking to Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW, Small said consumers will benefit at the till.
“Ultimately, what this is going to do is keep a pressure on retail prices, keep a pressure on surcharges, and that’ll benefit consumers at the till.
“It’s about $100m of revenue coming off, and we expect businesses to end up with $90m of that … after the pass-through effect that we expect.”