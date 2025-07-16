Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Businesses to save $90m a year as Commerce Commission tackles interchange fees

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Commerce Commission Chair Dr John Small speaks with Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW about work looking into surcharges at the till and his controversial LinkedIn post about Uber

The Commerce Commission has issued its final decision today to reduce interchange fees paid by Kiwi businesses, saving them about $90 million a year in payment costs.

It costs New Zealand businesses about $1 billion a year to accept Visa and Mastercard payments, which is often passed on to customers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save