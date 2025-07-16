Commerce Commission Chair Dr John Small speaks with Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW about work looking into surcharges at the till and his controversial LinkedIn post about Uber

The Commerce Commission has issued its final decision today to reduce interchange fees paid by Kiwi businesses, saving them about $90 million a year in payment costs.

It costs New Zealand businesses about $1 billion a year to accept Visa and Mastercard payments, which is often passed on to customers through surcharges and higher product costs.

Today’s decision builds on initial fee caps set in 2022, which led to $140m in annual savings for businesses.

The commission hasn’t ruled out further regulation to curb excessive surcharging.

“This is an important step in our continued work to cut costs for businesses and consumers,” Commerce Commission chairman Dr John Small said.