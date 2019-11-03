Some four decades on from Mean Streets, the incendiary pairing are still lighting up the screen in The Irishman.

What on earth do you call a quartet of films about gang violence, made by the same director with the same star actor, which forms a unique, rich, incalculable art-blockbuster for our times? A bloody masterpiece? The Wring Cycle (strangulation being a regular feature)?

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro are answerable for many films. But there's something deeply special about their gangster dramas. This canon now spans nearly half a century, from Mean Streets (1973) to The Irishman (2019), with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.