Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Why Joe Biden doesn't have to be lame duck president

6 minutes to read

Even without the senate, Joe Biden can still achieve many objectives. Photo / AP

Financial Times
By: Rana Foroohar

If there is one thing Donald Trump excelled at as US president, it was finding ways to get things done without needing to gain approval from a Democratically-controlled House of Representatives.

Once confirmed and in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.