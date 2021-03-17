Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Uber worker rights: A day late and a dollar short

3 minutes to read

Tech giants face greater regulation in the coming years. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times

Uber hit a roadblock last month when it lost a five-year legal battle over drivers' rights in Britain. On Tuesday, the ride-hailing company said it would reclassify them as workers, entitled to the minimum wage,