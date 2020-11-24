Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Tesla's market value soars to US$500b ahead of S&P 500 debut

6 minutes to read

Tesla's debut on the S&P 500 will be the biggest on record. Photo / AP

Financial Times
By: Michael Mackenzie and Eric Platt

Tesla's market value has surged over US$500 billion ($716.7b) after a fresh wave of buying ahead of the electric carmaker's debut on the blue-chip S&P 500 stock index next month.

Shares in the company founded

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.