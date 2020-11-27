Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Success at Warp Speed: How Donald Trump's Covid-19 vaccine effort produced results

8 minutes to read

Operation Warp Speed leader Moncef Slaoui listens to US President Donald Trump in the White House Rose Garden. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Hannah Kuchler and Kiran Stacey

Sitting in the shadow of the brutalist health department building in Washington, with only a leather jacket for protection against an autumnal breeze, Moncef Slaoui cuts a defiant figure.

Six months after the former GlaxoSmithKline

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.