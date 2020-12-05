Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Shopping for a bargain on New York City's Billionaires' Row

9 minutes to read

Sunset on the changing Manhattan skyline as towers go up on Billionaires' Row. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Joshua Chaffin

Gary Barnett is losing money. Over the past decade, the chairman of Extell Development, New York's foremost developer of super-luxury properties, has bequeathed to the Manhattan skyline not one but two of the super-tall towers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.