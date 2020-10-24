Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Pandemic makes world's billionaires — and their advisers — richer

5 minutes to read

Jeff Bezos, chief executive and founder of Amazon. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Sam Jones and Valentina Romei

The world reels from the economic aftershocks of the coronavirus pandemic but for the Swiss bankers shepherding the fortunes of the world's super-rich, it is boom time.

Switzerland's dozens of other ultra-discreet, storied private banks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.