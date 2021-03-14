Website of the Year

Opinion: By targeting house prices, New Zealand shows the way

5 minutes to read

New Zealand house prices have risen 19 per cent in the last 12 months. Photo / George Novak

Financial Times
By: Ruchir Sharma

OPINION:

Those Kiwi revolutionaries are at it again. In 1989, New Zealand's central bank was the first to commit to a specific target for consumer price inflation, then the biggest threat to the world economy.

