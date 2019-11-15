Investors are planning to pour billions more dollars into later stage tech start-ups, even as Japan's SoftBank reels from a succession of faltering bets.

Stephen Schwarzman's Blackstone plans to raise between $3 billion and $4b for its first growth equity fund led by former General Atlantic executive Jon Korngold, people familiar with the discussions said.

READ MORE:
Premium - SoftBank's Son admits turning 'blind eye' to WeWork lapses
Premium - SoftBank leaves huge questions over new $108bn Vision Fund
Premium - SoftBank/Vision Fund II: billionaire boys' club
Softbank can no longer afford a price war

Tiger Global

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.