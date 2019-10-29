From Hong Kong to Chile activists have used technology to stay ahead of the authorities.

"A single spark can start a prairie fire," observed Mao Zedong in 1930, as he tried to convince his followers that revolution was possible in China. Almost a century later, Mao's observation comes to mind as little sparks set off mass demonstrations across the world.

In Lebanon, the trigger for protests was a tax on WhatsApp messages. In Chile it was a rise in metro fares. In France, the gilets jaunes protests that began last year were set off by a rise in petrol taxes.

