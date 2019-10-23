COMMENT:

"I personally deeply regret the impact events have had on individuals who placed their faith in Woodford Investment Management and invested in our funds," Neil Woodford said last week after he was fired from his Woodford Equity Income Fund.

"The collapse of Thomas Cook caused a huge amount of stress, disruption and anxiety. Me and my colleagues are still devastated about the outcome." That was Peter Fankhauser, Thomas Cook's chief executive, speaking before his appearance in front of British MPs last week, where he was grilled about the travel group's collapse in September.

READ MORE:
Bitter blame game over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.