COMMENT:

KPMG has breathed new life into the phrase "petty bean-counters" with a recent decision to cancel work mobile phones for hundreds of junior and back office employees.

The move by the British arm of the Big Four accountancy firm is part of a larger cost-cutting drive that will include letting go about 200 secretaries and personal assistants and telling partners to file their own expenses claims.

READ MORE:
Premium - Why the wheels fell off China's tech boom
Inside the new Uber: Weak coffee, vanishing perks and fast-deflating morale
Businesses need more than snacks and games to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.