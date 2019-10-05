Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling to get the UK's Brexit talks back on track after EU leaders refused to hold negotiations over the weekend unless the UK made major concessions.

In a last-ditch phone call with the Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte on Saturday to convince the EU to engage with the government's proposals, Mr Johnson was told the EU27 would not accept an agreement that created a customs border in Ireland and demanded wholesale changes to a UK proposal by next week.

"Important questions remain about the British proposals" said Mr Rutte after speaking to the UK

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.