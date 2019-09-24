Silicon Valley bankers, lawyers and investors are pushing for the direct listing process used by Slack and Spotify when they joined the public markets to be expanded as a way for start-ups to raise money without undergoing a traditional initial public offering.

READ MORE:
Slack listing will be a test case for direct route to market

Bankers at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs and lawyers at Goodwin Procter and Latham & Watkins have held talks about how to change the current rules, according to people familiar with the discussions.

While the pool of fees generated by direct listings is smaller,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.