Marty Lipton does not have the look of an American revolutionary. At the age of 88, he is seldom seen without a carefully pressed suit and dapper tie.

His resume reeks of Wall Street power. In 1965 he co-founded Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, one of the most prestigious and lucrative American corporate law groups, and he is famous for having invented, in 1982, the "poison pill" — a legal mechanism used by company boards to prevent takeovers.

"I believe in capitalism. I believe in our [financial] system," Lipton tells me over lunch in the Rockefeller Center Club, an elite

