Boris Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings is a keen student of Sun Tzu, the ancient Chinese military strategist, who wrote in The Art of War that "supreme excellence consists in breaking the enemy's resistance without fighting".

The prime minister's shock decision to ask the Queen to suspend parliament from the second week of September until October 14 fits with Mr Cummings's belief that one should confuse and demoralise the enemy through "disorientating moves, feints, bluffs".

Mr Johnson's move is squarely aimed at preventing MPs from stopping a no-deal Brexit on October 31, given the prime minister insists the UK must

What is Mr Johnson doing?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Why is the prime minister making this move?

Is Mr Johnson's move a constitutional outrage?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Can the Queen or anyone else stop the suspension of parliament?

What are the implications for MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit?

What does the end game look like?