Fear of escalation is the story for financial markets as China's currency weakened beyond a key level for the first time in 11 years. August is looking painful for investors as the long-running US-China tussle over trade and technology opens a new front via currencies.

Monday witnessed a major development for investors beyond the market turmoil unleashed by the renminbi weakening beyond 7 per dollar. What China has signalled is that there is no short-term trade deal or resolution at hand and its slowing economy requires help via a weaker currency.

This suggests a bigger equity correction looms as investors

Quick Hits — What's on the markets radar