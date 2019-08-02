Donald Trump's sudden escalation of trade tensions with China rattled global markets on Friday, triggering a sell-off in equities and a flight to government debt, even as jobs data offered reassurance about the resilience of the US labour market.

The swoon in leading financial indices was driven by the US president's announcement on Thursday that he would slap 10 per cent tariffs on a further US$300 billion ($458.7b) of Chinese goods in early September, in a pivotal week for the international economy.

Beijing issued a swift response on Friday, with China's commerce ministry vowing to retaliate with "necessary countermeasures" against

Related articles: