COMMENT:

If you thought the red-hot food delivery business was entering its consolidation phase, think again.

The pressures are starting to show on some weaker apps, prompting the first stirrings of mergers. But this looks like being just the beginning of a long and very expensive battle for the world's collective stomach, with plenty of red ink yet to be spilled.

European online ordering and delivery services Just Eat and Takeaway.com last weekend confirmed plans to combine their businesses. This week, both companies revealed a dent in profits from rising competition, as rivals turn to subsidies to win customers.

