The Federal Reserve cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points, the first reduction since the financial crisis, but disappointed investors by calling the move a "mid-cycle adjustment to policy" rather than the start of more aggressive cycle of monetary easing.

The one-notch cut — widely expected by economists and investors — stemmed from growing concerns among its key officials about "uncertainties" linked to weakness in the global economy and simmering trade tensions.

The central bank's Federal Open Market Committee said it was ready to "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion", hinting at more rate cuts in the

