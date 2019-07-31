After a miserable 2018, hedge funds are starting to enjoy trading equities again.

Last year's global stock market sell-off pushed equity hedge funds to a 7.1 per cent average loss, according to data group HFR, but this year they are bouncing back with a 9.5 per cent gain in the first six months of this year. Helped by widespread rallies in global stock markets, this marks their best first half of a calendar year in a decade.

Some funds are chalking up double-digit gains, such as Greenwich, Connecticut-based Lucerne Capital, which is up 32.8 per cent after a 21.9 per