Jerome Powell this month stressed the Fed's determination to fight the sluggish inflation numbers dogging the US economy, warning Congress that downbeat prices could lead to an "unhealthy dynamic" of lower interest rates and less room to act in a downturn.

"We've seen it in Japan. We're now seeing it in Europe," Powell said in his testimony.

"And that's why we think it's so important that we defend our 2 per cent inflation goal here in the United States and we're committed to doing that".

The 66-year-old former investment banker and private equity executive who took the helm of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: