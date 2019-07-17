COMMENT:

As usual, there was a lot to unpack in Donald Trump's tweet. The US president claimed that American tariffs were having a "major effect" on the Chinese economy, which this week posted its lowest level of gross domestic product growth for nearly 30 years.

"China's 2nd Quarter growth is the slowest it has been in more than 27 years. The United States Tariffs are having a major effect on companies wanting to leave China for non-tariffed countries. Thousands of companies are leaving," Trump tweeted.

Some of this is perhaps half true. Several companies — including US tech behemoths such

