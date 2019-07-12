COMMENT:

What sort of Britain will emerge from the Brexit earthquake? Will it still be united? What sort of role might it play in Europe and the wider world? Nobody knows the answers. But one can at least make plausible guesses.

One conclusion seems clear: the UK the world thought it knew — stable, pragmatic and respected — is gone, probably forever. Lost reputations are not readily regained.

The most important transformation is in political leadership. Boris Johnson, a serial fantasist at best, is very likely to become prime minister. The leader of the opposition is Jeremy Corbyn, a man

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: