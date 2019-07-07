A decade ago, in suitably ironic fashion, Amazon reached into customers' electronic shelves and deleted copies of Nineteen Eighty-Four which it had sold to them.

Now another Big Tech firm is gearing up for a spate of digital text destruction. When Microsoft closes its ebook store later this month, every novel, biography, self-help guide and history book it sold will cease to work.

These stories of vanishing books reveal the unpleasant reality behind the convenience of online purchases. In the information age, consumers are often renters with limited control of digital products, even if these have apparently been "sold" to

