"Flippers" who buy homes and sell them rapidly at a profit, are retreating from the English housing market as the latest property boom appears to be ending.

The number of homes in England and Wales that were bought and sold twice within a year came to 17,120 in 2018 — down 11 per cent from the latest peak two years earlier, and 70 per cent below the high point of "flipping" in 2004, according to the estate agents Hamptons International.

Speculative homebuying in London almost halved in the past four years, with 1,107 homes flipped last year, as the housing

