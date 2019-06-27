COMMENT:

Earlier this month, Italy's national statistics agency estimated that 1.8 million households were living in "absolute poverty". These families accounted for about 5 million people, or 8.4 per cent of the population.

One can quibble about how European definitions of poverty compare with those used in less prosperous parts of the world. But Italy is a country where average wages are stagnant, some public services are crumbling and per capita income slips year after year behind that of its western European neighbours.

Next to this unhappy picture is another, more dynamic side to Italy. It helps to explain why,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: