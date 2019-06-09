Equity Income fund chief described as ‘a has-been — part of an age that’s passed’.

Neil Woodford's fate is said to be further evidence that star fund managers are a dying breed. Photo / Getty Images

Is he completely dead in the water? Probably, yes.Former Woodford supporterSitting in his offices near Oxford, Neil Woodford, Britain's best-known fund manager, was already feeling tetchy.

Asked by the Financial Times how long his main investment fund could withstand the rate of outflows it was seeing, he snapped sarcastically: "Presumably, we'll be out of business in about two-and-half years."

That doomsday prediction — like so many of his more recent investments — now looks hopelessly optimistic. Barely two-and-a-half months later, the fall from grace of the one-time star stockpicker is all but done.

Kent County Council's decision at the weekend to pull £263 million ($502.7m) from Woodford's his Equity Income fund triggered panic, prompting him to bar all withdrawals. His investment empire — which includes two open-ended funds and a listed investment trust — now manages less than £5 billion, down by half in a matter of months. That includes the £3.7b left in the stricken Equity Income fund which only two years ago boasted £10.2b.

"Is he completely dead in the water?" asks one former supporter. "Probably, yes."

On the face of it Woodford's travails might appear a very British story. A multi-millionaire investor who keeps a stable full of horses and has a penchant for equestrian eventing, he was a feature of the tabloids as well as the business press.

But the potential downfall of Woodford, whose record once gave him a Warren Buffett-like status among a large following of retail investors, has rattled the investment management industry.

In a world of ultra-low interest rates, the drama around his investment fund shows the risks of placing too much faith in the skills of a star fund manager to continuously beat the market. They are also another blow to the case for active investment management after a decade when the sector has been relentlessly undermined by the growth of passive funds.

"He's a has-been. He's part of an age that's passed," says a senior executive at one of the world's biggest asset managers.

Rising star

Woodford's credentials as a bold and successful stockpicker were established during a 26-year career at asset manager Invesco Perpetual. Five years ago he decided to go it alone — though there were signs his belief in himself could easily turn to hubris.

At a 2014 launch party, he invited dozens of fans and backers to Langan's Brasserie in Mayfair. In an industry known for excessive charges and obscure investment practices, he pledged to charge less and be fully transparent. But he talked, too, about a keenness to create a legacy, comparing himself to the iconic 19th-century financier John Pierpont Morgan, whose group today dominates global banking.

"Never buy a fund named after someone," says Gerry Grimstone, former chairman of rival asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen. "[You get a] total failure of risk control."

With a handful of staff and Woodford's name on the door, money began pouring in, including a £3.5b mandate from St James' Place, the wealth manager he'd had a close relationship with at Invesco.

The Equity Income fund comfortably beat its benchmark and much of its peer group in its first year, and financial advisers urged their clients to invest.

As the fund grew, Woodford took an increasing number of punts on unquoted stocks in the hope of benefiting when they finally listed. He also bought bigger stakes in small and midsized companies, especially biomedical businesses. This was a big departure from the unloved blue-chip companies on which he had built his stockpicking reputation.

But the freedom to operate as his own boss, and without restraint, proved a key element of his difficulties. At Invesco, he was part of one of the world's biggest fund managers with layers of compliance staff to keep his more daring moves in check.

At Woodford Investment Management, however, dissenting voices were ignored and those who queried his strategy did not last long.

As many of his top picks foundered, bankers say Woodford became increasingly irritated with his investments. The performance of the Equity Income fund in particular suffered in late 2017 and into 2018, prompting investors to demand the return of their money. He had to sell the most easily tradeable stocks, leaving a bigger slice of unquoted shares and hard-to-sell stakes in small firms.

Soon the fund was nearing a 10 per cent limit on investing in unlisted companies. In a desperate attempt to avoid breaching the rules, Woodford devised schemes to cut the illiquid portion of the portfolio. These included switching £73m of unquoted stocks into an investment trust he also ran, called Patient Capital Trust.

Another workaround involved listing stakes in a handful of private companies on the lightly regulated Guernsey Stock Exchange. This technically meant they counted as listed, and theoretically liquid, investments, although in reality they were not traded as he was the only holder.

The Financial Conduct Authority has said it is taking a closer look at the Guernsey listings, adding: "Where the FCA believes there are circumstances suggesting serious misconduct or non-compliance with the rules it may open an investigation."

The tipping point for the Equity Income fund came on Saturday when one of Woodford's longstanding institutional investors, Kent County Council, decided to ask for its £263m back. That request, on top of the £10m flowing out of the fund every business day in May, overwhelmed the fund manager, leaving Woodford no choice but to freeze the fund.

Hours later Hargreaves Lansdown, Britain's most powerful retail stockbroker, dealt another blow by cutting the fund from its closely followed Wealth 50 list of favourite funds.

The Wealth 50, a best-buy table for the company's 1.1m individual investors, had helped create the cult of Woodford. In March Hargreaves customers accounted for about a fifth of his assets under management.

Two days later St James' Place pulled its £3.5b investment mandate, described as a "terminal" blow.

Ripple effect

Although Woodford's style of investing may have been idiosyncratic, his potential implosion has also damaged many of the underpinnings of the active management sector.

The affair has once more demonstrated a fundamental flaw with open-ended funds that invest in illiquid assets — a problem exposed in 2016 after Britain's Brexit referendum vote spooked real estate markets. When retail investors tried to withdraw from property funds, they were blocked when "gates" were imposed.

The British Government and the FCA have yet to decide on how the rules should be changed.

The Woodford blow-up has also drawn attention to the cosy relationships between some managers and the investment platforms that market their funds to retail investors.

Hargreaves, which secured a bigger discount on fees at his funds than its rivals could offer, continued to support Woodford despite the recent record of poor performance.

In some eyes, these close links could represent a mis-selling scandal in the making.

"Hargreaves was hopelessly conflicted," says a senior executive at one broker. "They were incentivised to promote products that were best for them and not the consumer."

Mike Barrett, director of the Lang Cat, a financial services consultancy, argues: "By relentlessly marketing 'star' fund managers and 'best buys', platforms should be required to take more responsibility for the behaviours they are encouraging."

Hargreaves says its customers benefit from the discounts it negotiates with investment funds, and all of its fund research involves "stringent" quantitative and qualitative analysis. It only highlights managers "with great stockpicking talent".

Amin Rajan, chief executive of consultancy Create Research, says Woodford is a victim of "fickle investor sentiment", adding: "The City is often accused of short-termism.

"Woodford took a road less travelled: He backed companies who could be tomorrow's stars. Events conspired against him."

Woodford's ambition for full transparency on his holdings may have been enlightened, but recent weeks have shown the risks of such openness.

Short sellers have been able to exploit his difficulties, driving down the prices of investments they know he will be under pressure to sell.

Most of all, though, the Woodford affair has provided further evidence that star fund managers are a dying breed in an era when investment is increasingly managed by machines that track benchmarks.

In rising markets, even leading active fund managers too often underperform. Only the next downturn will prove how valuable they are in falling ones — although by then it might be too late for Woodford to prove his mettle.

The scale of losses

£3.5b

Investment mandate that FTSE 100-listed St James' Place pulled from Neil Woodford

£10m Funds flowing out of the Equity Income fund on most business days last month

£73m Value of unquoted stocks switched into investment trust in bid to reduce the illiquid portion of his portfolio