Debate is growing in Italy about the suggestion that a new domestic currency could be introduced by the government to pay its debts — and the possibility that Rome's Eurosceptic coalition might use it to facilitate the nation's departure from the euro.

Prominent members of deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini's ruling League party have floated the proposal — which was endorsed by a vote in the Italian parliament last week.

But how would it work, and how likely is it to happen?

What is this parallel currency idea?

The Italian government should issue debt in small denominations which can change

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Why would this be controversial?

How likely is this to happen?