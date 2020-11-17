Website of the Year

Moderna's Covid vaccine offers vindication of its unconventional approach

9 minutes to read

Moderna chief executive Stéphane Bancel. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Hannah Kuchler

When Stéphane Bancel took the top job at Moderna 10 years ago, he warned his wife the business had only a 5 per cent chance of success.

The Boston-based biotech was trying to invent a

