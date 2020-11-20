Website of the Year

Business

Google revamps its strategy toward banking

5 minutes to read

Tech giant Google has signalled an intention to extend its reach into finance. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Richard Waters

A decade ago, when the biggest consumer tech companies first showed an interest in financial services, the banking world dug in for an all-out war. Now that Big Tech is finally stepping deeper into finance,

