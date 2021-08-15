Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

First to vaccinate and first to party, Israel now mulls lockdowns

4 minutes to read
Israel is relying on booster shots for its population. Photo / Getty Images

Israel is relying on booster shots for its population. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Mehul Srivastava

This June, as I packed for a trip to London, I realised I couldn't find a single mask in my house, nor in any of the stores by my house in Tel Aviv.

It had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.