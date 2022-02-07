Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Employers beware: hybrid work weakens loyalty

4 minutes to read
Photo / 123rf

Photo / 123rf

Financial Times
By Emma Jacobs

The real competition for Netflix, according to its chief executive, Reed Hastings, is not broadcasters or streaming services — but sleep. "You get a show or a movie you're really dying to watch," he said

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.