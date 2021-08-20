Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

China tech stocks tumble after Beijing passes data privacy law

4 minutes to read
Chinese tech stocks including Alibaba, the ecommerce group founded by Jack Ma, have come under intense selling pressure in recent weeks. Photo / Getty Images

Chinese tech stocks including Alibaba, the ecommerce group founded by Jack Ma, have come under intense selling pressure in recent weeks. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Hudson Lockett

China's biggest tech stocks dropped sharply after the country approved a strict data privacy law, prompting renewed concerns among investors over the intensity of Beijing's regulatory crackdown.

In Hong Kong on Friday, the Hang Seng

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.