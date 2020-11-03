Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

China halts US$37b Ant Group IPO, citing 'major issues'

4 minutes to read

Ant Group founder Jack Ma. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Ryan McMorrow and Hudson Lockett

China has suspended the US$37 billion ($55.2b) listing of Ant Group, which had been set to become the world's largest IPO, one day after regulators had grilled Jack Ma, who founded the company.

China's largest

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.