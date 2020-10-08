Website of the Year

Bubble warning: even college kids are touting Spacs

4 minutes to read

So far this year 133 Spacs have been floated in the US, raising $51.1bn, nearly four times last year's volume. 123rf

Financial Times
By: Gillian Tett

OPINION:

When the shoeshine boy starts sharing stock tips, it is time to get out of equities; or so Joseph Kennedy Sr is said to have remarked as he exited the market ahead of the

