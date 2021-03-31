Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Banks face regulators' scrutiny on handling of Archegos fire sale

4 minutes to read
Bill Hwang, Archegos founder, assembled Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, UBS, Credit Suisse and Nomura to agree an orderly way forward. Photo / Getty Images

Bill Hwang, Archegos founder, assembled Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, UBS, Credit Suisse and Nomura to agree an orderly way forward. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Eric Platt, Leo Lewis, Ortenca Aliaj and Stephen Morris

Securities regulators in the US and Europe are scrutinising discussions between six banks linked to Archegos Capital Management to decide whether any acted inappropriately during a recent fire sale of shares that topped US$20 billion

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.