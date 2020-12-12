Website of the Year

AstraZeneca to buy Alexion in US$39b immunology deal

AstraZeneca has agreed to buy US biotechnology group Alexion in a US$39b deal. Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth

Financial Times
By: Sarah Neville, Arash Massoudi and Donato Paolo Mancini

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca has agreed to buy US biotechnology group Alexion in a US$39 billion ($55.02b) deal, marking the biggest agreement struck by a pharmaceutical company since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cash-and-stock

