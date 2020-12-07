Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Airbnb IPO: A barometer for travel after the pandemic

13 minutes to read

Airbnb argues that its business has proven more resilient than others in the travel sector, such as Expedia. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Dave Lee and Miles Kruppa

For decades, Cathryn Blum has been a film location scout in San Francisco, helping productions from James Bond to Top Gear make use of the picturesque west coast city.

Now in her mid-sixties, she decided

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.