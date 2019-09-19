How a US entrepreneur sold her innovative shoes to sceptical venture capitalists.

When Haley Pavone, founder of Pashion footwear, pitches her innovative high-heeled shoe business to (overwhelmingly male) sneaker-wearing venture capitalists, she often suggests that they discuss the idea with their wives. Those who follow the 23-year-old's advice tend to return less sceptical and more intrigued, she says. "It's worked every time, it's really funny."

Pashion produces heels that turn into flats. The idea is simple: when a pair of stilettos is making the balls of your feet burn, you should be able to fix the problem without going barefoot,

