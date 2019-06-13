COMMENT:

Madonna rails against ageism in the media, but the truth is harsher than that, writes Jo Ellison of the Financial Times.

"To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement," wrote Madonna on Instagram after reading the recent New York Times magazine cover story and interview dedicated to the singer, "Madonna at Sixty".

She expressed her outrage at both the "never-ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN!", as well as the author's "focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand-in or

