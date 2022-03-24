Voyager 2021 media awards
Wirecard scandal: The case against chief executive Markus Braun in company collapse

12 minutes to read
Markus Braun denies fraud and other charges laid after the 2020 collapse of Wirecard. Photo / AP

Financial Times

In March 2020, as Wirecard fought to convince the world that its business was not built on a fraud, George-Alexander Trumper, the company's head of legal, spotted what he thought was a serious problem.

Chief

