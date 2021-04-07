Website of the Year

Business

Why ranking employees by performance backfires

4 minutes to read
Grading employees by performances creates unintended consequences. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Sarah O’Connor

When Bill Michael, the former chair of KPMG, told staff to "stop moaning" in a virtual meeting in February, one of the issues they were complaining about was the "forced distribution" model used to assess

